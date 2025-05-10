Small Butler County community frustrated with year-long post office closure

HERMAN, Pa. — According to a notice from the United States Postal Service, the office in Herman has been closed since April of last year due to " facility conditions in need of repairs."

Now, the owner of the property is speaking out.

“They make false claims, outrageous claims, expecting me to spend thousands and thousands of dollars to disprove them and they just say ‘oops sorry’,” Anthony Schnur said.

He owns the property off Geibel Road and claims he fixed the floors after the building flooded in April 2024.

“So that got fixed and everything was done and then they came back again with another thing they dreamt up. I’m just done with it,” Schnur said.

Schnur said he will not be renewing the lease with the Postal Service come November.

Due to the closure, neighbors have been driving close to 30 minutes to get their daily mail ever since, and they’ve had enough.

“I have to drive to Butler every day for my mail,” Bob Ray said.

For another neighbor, it’s impacting their ability to get necessary medical supplies.

“I’m at the point where I can’t even get my husband’s insulin,” Brenda Reott said.

“It feels like we are being dismissed because this has been going on for over a year now,” Jerry Huf said.

Not to mention, the post office in Butler closes at 3:30 p.m.

“I work, a lot of times, 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., so when I do that I can’t get my mail that week,” Huf said.

But the neighbors say they have already agreed to change their zip code from Herman to Butler in order to get onto an active mail route.

They’ve had no answer from the Postal Service.

Roxann Stickney works as the Summit Township Zoning Officer.

“With it being a small town, maybe it’s not a priority with the postal service. So we are trying to get the word out as much as we can,” Stickney said.

Stickney has been working with Congressman Mike Kelly and Commissioner Kim Geyer, but says they have made zero headway in over a year. Neighbors say they are not backing down.

