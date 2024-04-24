Smithfield Street Bridge set to close for the weekend for construction project

PITTSBURGH — A full weekend closure of the Smithfield Street Bridge will occur Friday night, April 26, through Monday morning, April 29 weather permitting.

The Smithfield Street Bridge, which carries Route 3027 over the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh, will close to traffic in both directions between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Carson Street from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will conduct roadway, median and sidewalk concrete repairs, bridge deck overlay work and line painting operations.

PennDOT posted the following detour:

South of the Bridge

Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street

Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge

Turn left onto Second Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

End detour

Those traveling from north of the bridge can take the same detour in the opposite direction.

Emergency vehicles and buses will be permitted on the bridge and the sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

This $8.49 million bridge preservation project includes steel repairs, spot painting, replacing existing sidewalk in two of the four spans, replacing the epoxy deck surface, concrete deck repairs, concrete and masonry substructure repairs, as well as upgrades to the lane control system and installation of pedestrian signals at the Fort Pitt Boulevard intersection.

The project also includes minor preservation work to the bridge carrying Smithfield Street over Station Square Drive. The project will have single-lane traffic maintained throughout the project with two full weekend closures expected.

Bus traffic will be maintained during the weekend closures and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

