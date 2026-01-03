Smoke billows out of church in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Smoke billowed out of a church in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 100 block of Jucunda Street at 6 p.m.

Smoke has been steadily pouring out of the upper part of the church.

No injuries were reported.

Pittsburgh firefighters said the church was abandoned and no longer in use.

Crews said they were able to knock the fire down within an hour. The fire was placed under control at 7:30 p.m.

