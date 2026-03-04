Smoke, fire damage house in Chartiers

PITTSBURGH — A house was damaged by smoke and flames in Pittsburgh’s Chartiers neighborhood on Wednesday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Oetting Street at 4:35 p.m.
Smoke was coming from the roof and out of the top-story windows, which had been blown out, when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
