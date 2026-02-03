Smoke pours from house in Menallen Township

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured from a house in Menallen Township on Monday.

Fayette County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 900 block of Keisterville Road at 7:45 p.m.

Smoke billowed out of multiple top-floor windows and flames were visibly burning inside.

The home’s siding is also charred in some areas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

