Smoke pours from house in Menallen Township

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured from a house in Menallen Township on Monday.
Fayette County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 900 block of Keisterville Road at 7:45 p.m.
Smoke billowed out of multiple top-floor windows and flames were visibly burning inside.
The home’s siding is also charred in some areas.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
