Smoke pours from house in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Smoke is pouring from a house in Uniontown.

Fayette County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 100 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue at 3:38 p.m.

Thick, gray smoke was billowing out of the top-story windows when Channel 11 arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

