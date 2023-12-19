Local

Smoke pours from roof of Pittsburgh row building during early morning fire

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

North Side fire Smoke pours from the roof of businesses on Federal Street during an early morning fire.

PITTSBURGH — Fire crews battled a fire at attached businesses on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Tuesday morning.

An Allegheny County dispatch official said firefighters and medics were called to row building on the 1100 block of Federal Street just after 6 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story building that contains two businesses, Nana’s New York Hot Dog Shop and El Burro. Firefighters were also on the roof trying to vent the fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the fire started on the rear porch of 1110 Federal Street.

Federal Street is blocked off while crews respond.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

