Priest who stole church funds had ‘gambling problem,’ attorney says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County priest accused of stealing more than $100,000 from his church reportedly had a “gambling problem,” according to his attorney.

Father George Athanasiou, 37, waived his preliminary hearing on Monday. The 37-year-old is currently suspended from his role as assistant priest at the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in North Strabane as his case plays out.

“People are upset, but a lot of the church people are actually supporting the father and, I’m gonna tell you right now, we’re gonna pay back all this money, every cent,” his defense attorney, Pat Thomassey, told Channel 11. “Right now, we’re not sure what the figure is. We know it’s high. We already have a lot of money ready to make restitution in this case.”

According to investigators, Athanasiou stole at least $117,000 from the congregation, primarily by illegally cashing checks. He told police that “personal hardships” led him to do it.

“He had a gambling problem. He alluded to that in the statement he gave to police. And, that’s not uncommon today,” Thomassey said.

Athanasiou is out on bond and set to receive a mental health assessment. He has been ordered to follow the recommendations made following it.

The case was previously in the hands of the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, however, several staff members are reportedly members of Athanasiou’s church, according to Thomassey, and so the case will now be prosecuted by the PA Office of Attorney General.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for late January, however, Athanasiou may be in court sooner.

Court dockets show that the priest is also facing legal action from a landlord who is seeking about $3,000. A hearing in that civil case is set for later this week.

