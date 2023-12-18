Local

Sinkhole opens up underneath parked car in Spring Hill

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Spring Hill Sinkhole A sinkhole has opened underneath a parked car in the 1500 block of Homer Street.

PITTSBURGH — A sinkhole has opened up underneath a parked car in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Department of Public Works barriers are up around the car in the 1500 block of Homer Street.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is heading there and working to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

