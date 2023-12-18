Sinkhole opens up underneath parked car in Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH — A sinkhole has opened up underneath a parked car in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Department of Public Works barriers are up around the car in the 1500 block of Homer Street.

Sinkhole in the 1500 block of Homer Street opens up under a parked car. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0X56gYXxid — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) December 18, 2023

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is heading there and working to learn more for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

