Smoke pours from roofline of Connellsville home

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Connellsville house fire (Image courtesy of Joyce Victor)

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — No one was hurt in a Connellsville house fire Tuesday morning.

Fayette County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS responded to a fire on East Crawford Avenue around 9:37 a.m.

A photo obtained by Channel 11 shows heavy smoke coming from the roof. A Channel 11 photographer saw multiple broken windows on the upper levels of the home, holes cut into the roof and smoke damage on the roof.

