Smokey Bones in Robinson Township closes

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Smokey Bones in Robinson Township has closed.

A sign posted on the door of the restaurant, located on the 6000 block of Robinson Centre Drive, reads, “We regret to announce that this location has been permanently closed as of Monday, January 12. We thank our loyal guests for many wonderful years.”

The sign also guides would-be customers to visit their website to find other locations where they can eat.

Channel 11 is working to learn why the business suddenly closed.

