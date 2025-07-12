Smoldering lithium-ion battery in garbage truck prompts proper disposal reminder from firefighters

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A local fire department is warning people not to throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash.

The Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department issued the reminder after they say a small battery started smoking inside a garbage truck on Friday.

Firefighters were able to submerge the smoldering battery in water before it caused any issues.

According to the EPA, lithium-ion batteries should be taken to separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection points.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection urges people to tape the terminals when preparing batteries for recycling or disposal to prevent fires by eliminating their ability to conduct electricity.

