Snow-covered parking spaces hurting some New Kensington business owners

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Store owners in New Kensington said they are pleased the city’s roads are clear, but need their parking spots cleared for customers.

“I have far too much to do myself here. My back already hurts, which isn’t great, and we are not young,” said Christine Radeshak, owner of The Feisty Goblin.

The Feisty Goblin has been closed for two days due to the weather. Radeshak said even if her customers wanted to come to her store, they’d have to park in the library parking lot. She said she needs her parking spots on 5th avenue cleared soon.

“Losing two days of revenue, it’s a lot,” Radeshak said. “And don’t foresee today being great just because…who wants to go out in this weather right now? I wouldn’t.”

Another local business owner, Cameron Yockey, said that because of the state’s restrictions on interstates for trucks during the storm, he received messages that shipments would be behind for his market.

“Pretty much all of our orders have been delayed by a few days,” Yockey said. “We did try to stock up a little heavily last week with the anticipation that that would be likely to happen.”

Luckily, Yockey’s stores are in locations meant for foot traffic. He remained open through Sunday because of that and says most of their items are still in stock, they are just low on milk and a few other items like batteries and paper towels.

“Walking is a huge thing, so we have a lot of customers coming in. The sidewalks over here, a lot of them are still not clear because most of them are property owner responsibility and stuff like that, so it’s still a bit hard, in some areas, for people to get around,” Yockey said.

