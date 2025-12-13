Snow starts falling Saturday afternoon; expect dangerous driving conditions, bitter cold wind chills

PITTSBURGH — Steady snow is set to arrive after 1 p.m. this afternoon and will lead to dangerous driving conditions, especially in the evening. Expect the most impactful snow to be from about 5 to 11 p.m. tonight before the steadiest snow tapers off.

Much of the area will see 3 to 5 inches of snow over the weekend. Some amounts could easily reach a half a foot south and east of Pittsburgh. Isolated double-digit totals are possible over the ridgetops of eastern Westmoreland and Fayette counties, including the ski resorts.

Behind the snow, wind chills tank below zero late tonight and could reach -10 on Sunday morning. In addition, lake effect snow showers will kick up on Sunday, especially north of Pittsburgh, where additional snow accumulation is expected given how cold it will be.

The cold air mass stays into Monday, but improvements finally begin Tuesday as a pattern change takes shape. Temperatures will make a run toward 50 degrees by Thursday, before another cool down on Friday.

