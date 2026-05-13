Software upgrade to put ConnectCard systems out of service over weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s ConnectCard systems will temporarily go out of service over the weekend.

The outage is expected to start at 8 p.m. Saturday for a software upgrade. The work should be done before the start of service on Sunday.

During the outage, PRT customers won’t be able to use ConnectCard services, like ticket vending machines, the ConnectCard website and other external systems used to view or update account information.

Fareboxes will still be functional during the outage, but customers will not be able to purchase or load new fare products.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group