Solar eclipse Smiley Cookies available to order from Eat’n Park

PITTSBURGH — Holding a solar eclipse watch party with your friends? Eat’n Park has Smiley Cookies available for the once-in-a-limetime occasion!

The full-sized Smiley Cookies have their own sunglasses and come in several different neon colors.

Orders for the cookies must be in by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 to be guaranteed delivery by the eclipse on April 8.

Prices are $20.99 for a dozen, or $76.99 for 50 cookies, plus shipping.

The cookies are only available on SmileyCookie.com and are not available at Eat’n Park restaurant locations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group