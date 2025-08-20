Sold-out professional bull riding show returning to Pittsburgh in February

PITTSBURGH — It sold out its Pittsburgh debut in January. Now, Professional Bull Riders is bringing its extreme sport back to the Steel City.

PBR’s bull riding tour pits daring riders against the “fiercest animal athletes,” a release from the organization says. The eight-second shows are unpredictable and surrounded by family-friendly production.

The show will return to PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 13-14. It’ll be the ninth stop on the 18-event 2026 PBR Unleash the Beast tour.

Here are some fast facts about the PBR show:

750 tons of dirt brought in for the arena floor spread over the Penguins’ ice

7 semi-trucks used to transport gear to PPG Paints Arena

36 hours of setup by a crew of 30

Over 50 remarkable bulls born to buck at each event

Average bull weight: 1,700–2,000 lbs.

Average bull rider weight: 140 lbs.

Tickets are now on sale and available at Ticketmaster.com.

