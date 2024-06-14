Soldiers & Sailors to hold free family event

Local

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall will hold a free “USS Pittsburgh” family event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26.

Families are invited to experience the hall’s new Kid’s Zone exhibit, participate in a scavenger hunt, make cards for veterans and more.

Children attending the event will receive a personalized dog tag.

