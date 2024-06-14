Residents of West Mifflin housing complex say raccoons have invaded their building

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Neighbors at a local housing complex say they are being invaded by raccoons.

Building No. 11 at Mon View Heights in West Mifflin has been overrun by raccoons over the last year. Multiple tenants there spoke with Channel 11.

One called the building “raccoon city.”

“They fight and they sound like they are going to come through our kitchen walls,” she said. “If the raccoons are in there, we want them to pay rent, too.”

She and others tell us the critters moved in about a year ago.

“We hear scratching and noise from our bathtub,” a 9-year-old boy told us.

His mom shared a video with us taken in her bathroom. You can hear something under the tub. She calls one of the raccoons “Big Bertha.”

“I don’t know if it’s just her and her kids or if it’s the family and extended family. It sounds like there’s so many,” she said.

After several attempts over the course of a week, we did speak to the property manager. She had no comment and referred us to the management company.

The company, “NB Affordable,” is based out of New Jersey.

One woman told us she’s hoping to be moved to another unit at Mon View until the problem is solved.

“If they’re nesting in there, that means they put food in those walls. They’re going to the bathroom in those walls. They’re giving birth in those walls,” she said. “We need help.”

