Some Allegheny County, Pittsburgh employees will be dismissed early ahead of Harris, Trump rallies

PITTSBURGH — Non-essential Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh employees will be dismissed from work early on Monday ahead of political rallies for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Information released by the county on Friday afternoon said non-essential county and city workers will be dismissed at noon Monday.

Harris’s campaign is hosting a “Get out the Vote” concert at Point State Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Trump’s campaign has a rally at PPG Paints Arena at 6 p.m.

Both candidates will attend their respective events in Pittsburgh.

Polls open in Pennsylvania Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here’s everything voters need to know for Election Day.

