Election Day 2024: What Pennsylvanian voters need to know

The 2024 November election is just about here and voters are getting ready to head to the polls to cast their ballots on a number of major races locally, statewide and nationally. Here’s what you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania.

Some of the largest races Pennsylvania voters will decide are the Presidential race between Democratic candidate VP Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former President Donald Trump, as well as the state’s Senate race between Democratic incumbent candidate Bob Casey and Republican candidate Dave McCormick.

Channel 11 spoke one-on-one with all four candidates in these two races. All four interviews are linked below.

Kamala Harris interview

Donald Trump interview

Bob Casey interview

Dave McCormick interview

WHAT ARE MY VOTING OPTIONS?

There are three ways left to cast your ballot on Election Day: voting in person, dropping off a mail-in ballot or casting a provision ballot.

VOTING IN PERSON

All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote.

Don’t know where your polling place is? Click here to find out.

When voting in person, you’ll check in with poll workers, then handmark a paper ballot or cast your vote using a machine. Every county has a video demonstration of the voting system they use. Click here to find yours.

DROPPING OFF A MAIL-IN BALLOT

While the period in which you could vote in-person absentee send your mail-in ballot through the mail has passed, that doesn’t mean you’re out of options for your vote to be heard.

You can drop off your ballot at your county’s election office, a satellite election office or at a drop box. The ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day for it to count.

Click here to find out where you can drop off your mail-in ballot.

If you were able to send your ballot through the mail, you can check on its status by clicking here.

CASTING A PROVISION BALLOT

There are very limited circumstances in which someone will vote through a provisional ballot on Election Day. A provisional ballot is cast if your eligibility to vote is uncertain, even if you’re registered to vote. You can use this option if you requested a mail-in ballot, but it never arrived, or if your not in the poll book at your polling place.

Click here to learn the steps of casting a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots are cast within seven days following the election. You can check on whether or not it was counted by calling 1-877-VOTESPA or by clicking here.

ELECTION RESOURCES BY COUNTY

Allegheny County

Elections Divison Website

Phone: 412-350-4500

Armstrong County

Elections Department Website

Phone: 724-548-3222

Beaver County

Election Bureau website

Phone: 724-770-4440

Butler County

Bureau of Elections website

Phone: 724-284-5311

Fayette County

Election Bureau website

Phone: 724-430-1289

Greene County

Elections Department website

Phone: 724-852-5230

Indiana County

Elections Office website

Lawrence County

Election Services website

Phone: 724-656-2145

Washington County

Elections Office website

Phone: 724-228-6750

Westmoreland County

Election Bureau website

Phone: 724-830-3150

HOW TO REPORT ELECTION DAY ISSUES

In addition to being able to report Election Day issues to your county elections office, there are statewide resources, too.

The Department of State oversees elections in Pennsylvania and also takes records of election complaints.

You should contact this department if you believe your voting rights have been violated, have a complaint about how elections in Pennsylvania are conducted or if you are aware of voter fraud.

You can file the complaint through one of several methods:

Filling out an online form. Click here to do so

Downloading and completing a HAVA complaint form (this is only if you believe your voting rights were violated)

Calling the voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.

Emailing ra-voterreg@pa.gov

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group