Some Crafton residents without water through Saturday evening after main break

CRAFTON, Pa. — Some Crafton residents are expected to be without water through the evening because of a main break.

The Crafton Volunteer Fire Department said the break happened at the intersection of Willard and Barr Avenues.

Pennsylvania American Water said people living near the area may experience low water pressure or not have any at all. Those who do have water service may notice that it is discolored or cloudy.

Anyone who notices their water is not clear should run it for 3 to 5 minutes.

Repairs are ongoing and expected to wrap up at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

