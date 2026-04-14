Gov. Shapiro, Pat McAfee make silly bet on Penguins-Flyers series

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and colorful ESPN show host Pat McAfee made a bet, pending the outcome of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers Round One series.

On the McAfee show, Shapiro admitted to being a Flyers fan and is backing them in the Battle of PA. In a full Yinzer accent, McAfee bet Shapiro that if the Flyers win, he would wear a suit on the show. However, should the favored Penguins win, Shapiro agreed to wear a tank top to work for one day.

THAT'S A BET @GovernorShapiro



The Penguins are gonna SMACK ARAHND the Flyers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zLpbqxzi1t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2026

The Penguins clinched their first playoff berth since 2022 and second place in the Metro Division by beating the New Jersey Devils. They are a -142 betting favorite to vanquish the Flyers.

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