Some families gathering in Oakmont for U.S. Open are continuing long-standing traditions

OAKMONT, Pa. — Some fans showing up at Oakmont Country Club this week have more than just tickets to the U.S. Open. They have a long history with the iconic course.

They weathered the storms to see Tiger Woods in 2007 and watched Dustin Johnson chase his first major title in 2016, and now, they’re back again.

For fans like Michael Weaver, Oakmont isn’t just a course; it’s like home.

“I was here in 2016 and 2007, so every time it comes around, I’m really excited to come,” said Weaver, who arrived Monday morning as the gates opened.

For others, like Brad Sanders of Harrisburg, the return comes with personal meaning and promises kept.

“My college roommate and I volunteered nine years ago when it was here in 2016,” Sanders said. “We said, the year we turn 40, we’re gonna come back and do it again.”

Shaun and Sabrina Keller are originally from Plum but are now raising their two sons in Washington, D.C.

Oakmont is about connecting generations for the family of four.

“I came with my dad, and now to bring them back is pretty neat,” Shaun Keller said.

Seeing the pros up close is certainly one part of the intrigue.

“It’s cool to see the course,” said Luca Keller, experiencing his first U.S. Open. “You drive on the turnpike right here, and to actually be here is kind of cool.”

Still, the real magic of Oakmont for many lies in what lingers long after the final putt.

“Passing it on generation to generation,” added Sabrina Keller. “It’s completely new for me and the boys but maybe starting a new tradition for us.”

That idea has the approval of Landon, the youngest member of the Keller family.

“I think it’s amazing,” he said.

As a USGA anchor site, Oakmont is set to host three more U.S. Opens over the next 24 years.

