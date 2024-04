Some Pittsburgh-area roads remain closed due to flooding

Some local roads remain closed or restricted due to heavy rains that caused flooding Tuesday and Wednesday.

PennDOT released the following list of closures Thursday morning:

Allegheny County

Route 8 at Saxonburg Boulevard in Shaler Township – Northbound lane restriction

Long Run Road (Route 48) at Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough - Closed

University Boulevard (Route 51) at Stoops Ferry Road in Moon Township – Southbound lanes closed (due to a slide)

Route 837 (North State Street) between the McKeesport Duquesne Bridge in the City of Duquesne and McClure Street in Dravosburg Borough – Closed

Route 837 (North State Street) between New England Road in West Mifflin Borough and Curry Hollow Road in Dravosburg Borough - Closed

Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 1013) south of Berryhill Road in O’Hara Township – Closed (due to a slide)

Bunola River Road (Route 2001) between River Hill Road and Elkhorn Road in Elizabeth Township – Closed

Church Hollow Road (Route 2003) between Raccoon Run Road and Elkhorn Road in Forward Township

Ella Hollow Road (Route 2013) between Guffey Road and Rainbow Run Road in Forward Township - Closed

Verona Road (Route 2058) between Mt. Carmel Road and Lincoln Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills – Closed

Walton Road (Route 3007) between Dale Road and Riverview Road in Jefferson Hills Borough – Closed

Beaver County

Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) near the Aliquippa Bridge in the City of Aliquippa – lane restrictions

Route 65 between Mercer Road Country Club Drive in North Sewickley Township - Closed

Route 588 (Concord Church Road) between Hartzell School Road and Veka Drive in Marion Township – Closed

Celia Drive (Route 1005) between Vista Lane in North Sewickley Township and Shadyrest Road in Franklin Township - Closed

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed

Shady Rest Road (Route 1008) between Celia Road and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed

Old Furnace Road (Route 1009) between South Camp Road and Hartzell School Road in Franklin Township - Closed

Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between Route 588 and Fombell Road in Marion Township – Closed

Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Wises Grove Road and Powell Road in New Sewickley Township - Closed

Independence Road (Route 3013) and between Bryson Road in Hopewell Township and Tank Farm Road in Independence Township – Closed

Raccoon Creek Road (Route 3019) between Mowry Road and Moffett Run Road in Potter Township - Closed

Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Green Garden Road and Clearview Road in Hopewell Township - Closed

Park Road (Route 3023) between Route 30 and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township – Closed

Shivler Road (Route 3029) between McLeary Road in Greene Township and Gibbs Road in Raccoon Township – Closed

Lawrence County

Old Plank Road (Route 1003) between Woodland Drive and Oakwood Way in Neshannock Township – Closed

Huston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township between Scott Road and Beaver Dam Road - Closed

