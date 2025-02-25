Some Seneca Valley students to learn remotely on Wednesday due to gas leak outside high school

HARMONY, Pa. — Some Seneca Valley School District students will learn remotely on Wednesday due to a gas leak.

District officials say a small gas leak was located outside the Seneca Valley Senior High School late Tuesday afternoon. The gas supply was immediately shut off at the secondary campus while crews investigated the leak.

The buildings and ground are safe, and the source of the leak has been located. But, Seneca Valley officials say People’s Gas does not anticipate service being restored in time for school on Wednesday -- meaning there would be no heat or water in any secondary campus building.

This means, students in grades 7-12 only learn remotely on Wednesday. Seneca Valley will follow a delayed start, which is standard with remote learning.

After-school activities are continuing as planned on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group