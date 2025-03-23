Local

Source: Expect a shakeup in Pitt men’s basketball staff

By Mike Vukovcan, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Jeff Capel Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, left, watches the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward/AP)
By Mike Vukovcan, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Following a disappointing 2024-25 season in which they finished 17-15 and collapsed during the second half of the season, fans of the Pitt Men’s Basketball program want changes.

It appears as though, they will be getting their wish, in some fashion.

Sources close to the program tell Pittsburgh Sports Now there will indeed be changes to the configuration to the coaching staff. Head coach Jeff Capel will be returning, but aside from that, there are no guarantees.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read