Source: Expect a shakeup in Pitt men’s basketball staff

PITTSBURGH —

Following a disappointing 2024-25 season in which they finished 17-15 and collapsed during the second half of the season, fans of the Pitt Men’s Basketball program want changes.

It appears as though, they will be getting their wish, in some fashion.

Sources close to the program tell Pittsburgh Sports Now there will indeed be changes to the configuration to the coaching staff. Head coach Jeff Capel will be returning, but aside from that, there are no guarantees.

