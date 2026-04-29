South Fayette School District breaks ground on new elementary school

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Fayette School District broke ground on its brand-new elementary school on Tuesday.

Dozens of students and parents came to celebrate the start of construction.

The three-story building will have spaces for STEM, physical therapy and sensory needs.

Slated for completion in fall 2028, the school will hold more than 1,000 students.

“We’re almost approaching our 100th graduating class, and to think about the tradition that they’ve set in our past,” Superintendent Michelle Miller said. “But then to think about our future and this building really looks to the future for our Lion learners.”

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