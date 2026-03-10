South Fayette Township Police K-9 Ellie Faye dies after battle with cancer

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Fayette Township Police Department announced the death of K-9 Ellie Faye, a bloodhound who served the community for more than eight years.

Ellie Faye passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer.

Ellie Faye joined the Police Department in December 2017 when she was eight months old and served alongside her handler, Sgt. Mike Wesolek. She was the first bloodhound to serve in the immediate area, specializing in searching for and tracking people in need throughout South Fayette and surrounding communities.

The canine was known throughout the township for a kind and loving personality. She received her name from the Fordeley family, who selected the name during a community contest held by the department.

Ellie Faye was a regular presence at township events, where she interacted with residents and posed for photographs. She also participated in demonstrations for community groups and local students.

The Police Department is currently accepting memorial donations for the Police K-9 Fund. Contributions can be directed to the South Fayette Township Police Department at 100 Township Drive, Floor 1, South Fayette, PA 15017. The department requested that checks be made payable to South Fayette Township with a specification for the K-nine fund in the memo line.

