South Hills Village kicks off holiday shopping with Black Friday deals

PITTSBURGH — South Hills Village in Pittsburgh will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Nov. 28, to kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday deals.

The popular shopping destination is anticipating a strong turnout as eager shoppers flock to the mall in search of the best discounts and promotions on their favorite brands. The mall will be bustling with festive music, seasonal décor, and exclusive in-store offers throughout the weekend.

Shoppers can enjoy the holiday atmosphere at South Hills Village, located at 301 S Hills Village. The mall will remain open until 9 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, continuing the shopping festivities until 8 p.m.

