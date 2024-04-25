Local

South Park housing development hits snag as planning commission votes not to recommend project

Proposed development A proposed development on Sleepy Hollow Road in South Park hit a snag with the township's planning commission voting not to recommend the project.

A proposed development on Sleepy Hollow Road in South Park hit a snag with the township’s planning commission voting not to recommend the project.

The Majestic Woods plan has been a topic of debate for months. Developers want to build over 100 single-family homes on 60 acres.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South Park neighbors concerned over another proposed community project

About 11,000 signatures have been gathered on a petition against the development, citing concerns like the environmental impact, potential flooding and disruption to wildlife in the area, including the South Park buffalo preserve.

Buffalo preserve

The township board of supervisors still has to vote on the issue. Their next meeting is scheduled for May 13.

