South Park housing development hits snag as planning commission votes not to recommend project

A proposed development on Sleepy Hollow Road in South Park hit a snag with the township’s planning commission voting not to recommend the project.

The Majestic Woods plan has been a topic of debate for months. Developers want to build over 100 single-family homes on 60 acres.

About 11,000 signatures have been gathered on a petition against the development, citing concerns like the environmental impact, potential flooding and disruption to wildlife in the area, including the South Park buffalo preserve.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more on objections to the development -- through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

Buffalo preserve About 11,000 signatures have been gathered on a petition against a housing development in South Park, citing concerns like the environmental impact, potential flooding and disruption to wildlife in the area, including the South Park buffalo preserve.

The township board of supervisors still has to vote on the issue. Their next meeting is scheduled for May 13.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group