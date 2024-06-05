South Park man given near 11-year sentence for distribution, possession of child sex abuse material

PITTSBURGH — A South Park man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison Wednesday for convictions of distributing and possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, the Department of Justice announced.

A judge sentenced Michael Moran, 66, to 10 years and 10 months in prison, followed by seven years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October of 2022.

The DOJ says Moran uploaded more than 200 images of child sexual assault material onto two photography websites in 2018. A subsequent investigation led to authorities searching Moran’s home and seizing electronic devices, many of which the DOJ says contained child sexual abuse material.

The judge considered Moran’s admission of sexually assaulting a minor with autism decades before while determining his sentence, the DOJ said.

