South Park recreation camp closed through Monday due to tuberculosis exposure risk

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Park Summer Recreation Camp has been temporarily closed because of public health concerns.

Officials with the South Park Township Recreation Department say the day camp will stay closed through the week out of an abundance of caution and reopen Monday.

In a social media post Thursday, officials said a staff member was traveling overseas during the first two weeks of camp and took a TB test when she returned.

The test came back positive, though she had no symptoms. Officials say they were told the employee has latent TB, which is not contagious.

“While we cannot share private medical details, we have been informed by (the Allegheny County Health Department) that the risk of TB exposure to staff and campers is extremely low,” officials said in an update post.

According to the township’s website, the camp is held primarily outdoors in various locations during weekdays.

The township manager and recreation director decided to close the camp so that equipment and facilities can be sanitized and health officials can give clearance to reopen.

Recreation officials say they are waiting for guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Questions about the closure can be directed to Recreation Director Jamie Christian at (412) 831-7000, ext. 120.

