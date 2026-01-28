South Park Township votes to reject controversial housing development after 2-year debate

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Park Township Board of Supervisors voted to reject the controversial Majestic Woods housing proposal, consisting of 108 single-family homes, during their meeting on Tuesday.

The vote, which drew loud applause from concerned residents, marked the conclusion of the more than two-year debate over the planned development located on Sleepy Hollow Road. Residents raised serious concerns during the meeting, citing potential traffic issues and adverse effects on the land as major reasons for their opposition.

Many residents expressed their worries about the impact of increased traffic on the already narrow culvert along the road.

During the meeting, nearly a dozen individuals voiced their passionate opposition to the proposed development, emphasizing their concerns about the potential negative implications it could have on the community and the environment. Only one resident spoke in favor of the project.

A representative for the company didn’t speak with Channel 11 at Tuesday night’s meeting. Residents have indicated they are prepared to pursue legal action should the developer seek to contest the board’s decision.

