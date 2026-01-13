Vote on housing development in South Park Township put on hold, residents express safety concerns

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vote on a controversial housing development in South Park Township is on hold after newly elected supervisors said they need more time to review the proposal.

The Board of Supervisors met Monday night for less than 30 minutes before tabling a decision on the proposed Majestic Woods subdivision.

The plan calls for 108 single-family homes on more than 60 acres along Sleepy Hollow Road.

Debra Duncan, one of three new supervisors sworn in last week, said the board was not ready to make a final call.

“We were sworn into office last Monday evening and were asked to make a vote tonight. We just did not feel comfortable doing that,” Duncan said.

More than a dozen residents were present at the meeting, with most expressing opposition.

Many said their concerns are not about stopping development but about safety.

“This isn’t about being anti-development. This is about basic public safety,” said resident Timothy Foster.

Jason Sobek, who has opposed the project since the beginning, said the land’s history raises red flags for this kind of development.

“This site has been heavily mined and is very prone to subsidence, so there are major safety issues concerning surface stability,” Sobek said.

Foster and others also said the project could affect horse ranchers and farmers who still use the land and nearby trails.

Another concern is the narrow culvert on the road.

“The bridge was never meant for 108 homes. It was not meant for logging trucks or all the construction vehicles,” one resident said.

Representatives for Majestic Woods, LP, were not available for comment at the meeting.

As supervisors review reports from engineers and legal counsel, opponents say they are preparing for what could come next.

“Should the vote approve this development, the adjoining property owners and residents in the area will get together and file a land use appeal,” Sobek said.

The South Park Township Board of Supervisors plans to take the matter back up at its meeting on Tuesday, January 27.

