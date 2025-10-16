South Side nonprofit buys closed drug store in hilltop neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — It’s not just local grocery store chains, other retailers and aspiring local market operators buying closed former Rite Aid stores in the region and beyond.

Local nonprofits are also starting to get into the action.

That includes the Brashear Association, the venerable social services nonprofit based on the South Side, an organization with more than 100 years of history that provides senior and youth programs, employment support and offers a food pantry.

Real estate records reveal Brashear has bought the former Rite Aid store in Mount Oliver, paying $350,000 for the location at 230 Hays Avenue in the south hilltop community just outside the borders of the city of Pittsburgh.

What the organization plans with the new store is yet to be determined. A recent inquiry to the organization did not generate a response.

