South Strabane Fire hosts annual Breakfast with Santa event

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — South Strabane Fire & Emergency Services, along with the South Strabane Township Parks & Recreation Commission, hosted the annual Breakfast with Santa at Oak Spring Fire Station on Dec. 6, welcoming around 150 community members.

The event featured a festive breakfast, holiday-themed crafts and a photo booth donated by Skyline Entertainment. Santa arrived with his reindeer, escorted by fire crews and police officers, and met with children who received special gifts.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to support this special event and help us celebrate the season as a community,” said Fire Chief and Interim Township Manager Jordan Cramer.

Families enjoyed breakfast together before children participated in holiday-themed crafts, a photo booth experience and other seasonal activities. South Strabane Fire crews and Police officers welcomed Santa and his reindeer at their designated landing zone and escorted him to the station aboard a fire engine, creating a memorable arrival for attendees.

Guests also took time to tour fire apparatus and learn more about the daily operations and services provided by South Strabane Fire & Emergency Services.

The Department extends its sincere thanks to department staff, South Strabane Police Department, and most especially South Strabane Township Parks & Recreation Commission for coordinating registration, logistics, and on-site operations that made the event a success.

