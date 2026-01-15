South Strabane residents concerned over proposed cuts to police, fire services

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — South Strabane Township leaders are considering proposed budget changes that would cut funding for police and fire services, prompting concerns from residents who say public safety should not be reduced.

Channel 11 obtained the proposal through a Right-to-Know request. The documents show nearly $157,000 in proposed cuts to the police department and about $173,000 in proposed cuts to fire, emergency services and public safety — a total of about $330,000.

The proposal comes after the township approved its budget in November. Residents told Channel 11 they first heard rumors about the potential cuts and wanted more information.

Local mom Heidi McConnell said she also filed a Right-to-Know request and obtained the proposal before a recent supervisors meeting. McConnell said Supervisor Jeff Bull stated at the meeting that “nobody was supposed to have their hands on these,” and she is questioning how the proposed changes were created.

Bull told Channel 11 that past financial decisions left the township with limited options and called the current budget “unsustainable.” He said township taxes have increased 90% over the past seven years, including a 67% increase in 2023, and warned another increase could be possible next year.

Bull also pointed to the cost of a $2 million fire truck, saying the township was promised grants and low-interest loans that did not materialize. He said taxpayers will pay about $500,000 in interest and still owe about $700,000.

South Strabane Fire Chief Jordan Cramer said in a statement:

“I look forward to working transparently and collaboratively with the South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors on a 2026 budget that maintains the current level of fire and emergency services for all who live, work, and visit our growing community. It is critical that any budget decisions continue to prioritize public safety, ensure uninterrupted emergency response, and protect the health and safety of our career and volunteer first responders who serve this community every day.”

South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk said in a statement:

“We look forward to working with the 2026 Township Board of Supervisors to create a fiscally responsible budget for 2026 that does not reduce or cut any police services to the South Strabane Township community.”

Some residents cited the deadly fire at the Thomas Campbell Apartments, where a senior citizen was killed, as an example of why they believe strong emergency services are needed.

Two more meetings are scheduled next week in South Strabane Township to discuss the budget, before it is due in mid-February.

