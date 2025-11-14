South Strabane residents on high alert as multiple break-in attempts are caught on cameras

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County couple has had enough after they said their Ring doorbell camera captured someone either rummaging through their car or trying to break in on three separate occasions.

It all happened over the course of the last year along North Main Street in South Strabane. The most recent incident happened around 2:30 am Thursday.

Ring doorbell video shows a man, dressed in all black, walking up to a red car, shining a flashlight inside, then walking away. The video was captured just minutes after the homeowner got home from work.

Last year, the same homeowners shared a video on social media, showing a man in a reddish-orange vest open the door of the couple’s truck and rummage through it before eventually walking away.

Dora Black has lived on the street for nearly 70 years. She alerted her neighbors after seeing the most recent video on social media, saying that while her street is generally pretty quiet, they all look out for one another.

“My best friend’s sister lives next door, and I texted her,” Black said. “It’s very scary, especially when you live in a neighborhood where everybody is so nice.”

South Strabane police said no one reported this most recent incident to them and are reminding everyone to give them a call if their car or property is broken into.

