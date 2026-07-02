Southbound I-79 to close overnight next week for beam placements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced beam placements will occur next week on Interstate 79 in Allegheny County.

The beam placement work will take place in Marshall Township and Franklin Park Borough. During the nightly closures, southbound I-79 traffic will follow a posted detour at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit.

The closures are scheduled Monday through Wednesday nights, July 6-8, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night, weather permitting.

From southbound I-79, drivers will take the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) exit. They will then cross over Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road onto the on-ramp to southbound I-79 to end the detour.

To manage traffic flow during the detour, the traffic signal at the Route 910/Wexford Bayne intersection will prioritize I-79 travelers. Drivers using Route 910/Wexford Bayne Road should anticipate delays.

PennDOT reminds drivers to stay alert and drive cautiously in the work zone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group