Southern Airways fights to keep Bradford-Pittsburgh route amid rival’s jet proposal

PITTSBURGH — Linda Lake flies several times a year between her home outside Bradford to Pittsburgh International Airport, allowing her to either visit friends and family in the Pittsburgh region or connect to bigger planes for trips elsewhere around the country.

It’s been at least a dozen years that Lake has boarded the nine-passenger single-engine Cessna Grand Caravans, first on Sun Air Express and then Southern Airways Express, at Bradford Regional Airport. The Smethport resident has come to depend on the connection, not just for the convenience but also the price.

“It’s comfortable. It’s an hour flight time from the time you get in the airplane in Bradford until you’re walking off of it in Pittsburgh,” Lake said. “That’s a lot better than driving 3.5-4 hours to Pittsburgh.”

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