Southern Armstrong Regional police looking for missing 14-year-old

FORD CITY, Pa. — The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Aubrey Potocnak, 14, was last seen at her house in Ford City at 11 p.m. Monday.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blue hair.

Police said the teenager, also known as “Ace,” was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with patches, red plaid pants and black Converse.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

