Local

Southern Armstrong Regional police looking for missing 14-year-old

By WPXI.com News Staff

Aubrey Potocnak - WPXI Aubrey Potocnak - WPXI

By WPXI.com News Staff

FORD CITY, Pa. — The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Aubrey Potocnak, 14, was last seen at her house in Ford City at 11 p.m. Monday.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blue hair.

Police said the teenager, also known as “Ace,” was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with patches, red plaid pants and black Converse.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Grandmother beat 3-year-old, left her in bed for days before death, court documents say
  • Man killed in McKeesport shooting; 17-year-old arrested
  • Vigil pays tribute to man killed in Clairton during violent Labor Day weekend in Allegheny County
  • VIDEO: Kamala Harris opposes US Steel sale during joint campaign visit with Biden in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read