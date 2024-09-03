Vigil pays tribute to man killed in Clairton during violent Labor Day weekend in Allegheny County

A violent Labor Day weekend in Allegheny County culminated in a vigil paying tribute to one of four men shot and killed in just three days.

“Put the guns down. Love each other, you know?” said Roberta Rodman, who gathered with many others Monday night in McKeesport to release green and white balloons into the evening sky in memory of Derrick Davis.

The 28-year-old from McKeesport was killed early Sunday morning in Clairton.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man killed, 2 people hurt in early morning Clairton shooting

“Derrick grew up with my son and he was always a well-respected young man, who would do anything for anybody. He was a sweetheart,” Rodman said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, several fights broke out on State Street in Clairton around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say shots were fired and three men were hit, including Davis, who got in his car and tried to drive away before crashing into a utility pole half a mile away. He died at the hospital.

“It’s sad to see that he had to go through such tragedy. It breaks my heart because I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” Rodman said.

In total, nine people were shot in Allegheny County over the Labor Day weekend in four separate incidents. Four people were killed.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Pittsburgh Police were called to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street along the Crawford-Roberts and Bluff neighborhood border where three people were shot.

Police say Lawrence Kelley, Jr. died and a second man and a woman went to the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man dead, 2 other people injured in Pittsburgh shooting; police looking for suspect

On Sunday around 4:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police say Andre Faucette II was shot twice in the head and killed along Bennett Street in the City’s East Hills neighborhood.

Police say a second man who had been shot walked into a nearby hospital in stable condition.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man killed, another man injured in East Hills shooting

Monday morning, County Police say a man was found shot and killed along Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport. It happened right in front of a PNC Bank.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man killed in McKeesport shooting

“You never had to look behind you or anything and now it’s like you’re afraid to look out your door or let your pet out because you don’t know. You hear a pop somewhere and automatically you’re like, ‘Where’s the gunshots coming from?’” Rodman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group