Special election to be held for some Allegheny County residents on Tuesday

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County is reminding residents in the 42nd Legislative District that they can vote in a special election on Tuesday.

Residents of Baldwin Township, Castle Shannon, Dormont, Lebanon and Upper St. Clair (wards 1, 2, 3-3, 4-1) are affected.

Voters will decide who will fill the vacancy left by Dan Miller.

Polling will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

People who live in Ward 5 within Districts 1, 2 and 8 will vote at Washington Elementary School (735 Washington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15228).

Officials said 3,287 mail-in ballots have been returned at this time. Anyone who requested a mail-in ballot must return it by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

