Special team coaching legend Danny Smith leaves Steelers

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith will leave the team after 13 seasons.

Smith has agreed to take a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report by Mike Garafalo of NFL Network.

After longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from his post last week, the Steelers made the decision to cut loose his entire staff and allow them to seek work elsewhere, opening the door for Smith and others to interview for other jobs.

Smith, 72, has been coaching in the NFL since 1995. Outside of two seasons as a tight ends coach with the Detroit Lions from 1999-2000, he’s been a special teams coordinator at every stop. He was the Washington Redskins special teams coordinator from 2004-2012 before joining Tomlin’s staff in 2013.

