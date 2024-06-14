Speeding on Sewickley road concerns parents, officials

Some parents, officials from a children’s center and pedestrians say drivers need to slow down on a main road in the Borough of Sewickley.

They fear the speeding issue could be an accident waiting to happen.

“There have been many times when I’ve tried to cross the street right about here and I just have to give up because the cars are going too quickly,” said Sister Catherine Higgins from St. Joseph Parish. “They don’t notice.”

Crossing Broad Street in Sewickley can be challenging and sometimes dangerous for pedestrians.

While Channel 11 was there, an adult and child had to stop on the crosswalk because the car didn’t.

Speeding drivers are an issue for many concerned residents, including officials from Laughlin Children’s Center.

The center is located between Broad and Walnut streets just off Frederick Avenue.

“I appreciate their concerns, especially when there’s children involved. If people could be more cognizant when they’re going through a residential area to slow down,” said Police Chief Dave Mazza.

Mazza says one issue is traffic volume — the number of cars turning from Broad onto Frederick Avenue to save time.

“I think at different times of the day the volume of traffic increases because Broad Street, which is a main road through Sewickley, backs up because of the light at Thorne and people use this as a shortcut,” said Mazza.

Police say the lack of signs is a problem.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but it’s not posted.

The Sewickley Borough Council has a plan to address the speeding problem with raised crosswalks and speed bumps.

“I think more signage, I think with the possibility of the raised crosswalks with the shallow speed bumps will definitely remedy this and help it,” said Mazza.

He says police will continue patrols near all schools.

