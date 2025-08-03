Spencer Horwitz clubs 2 Homers; Pirates fend off Rockies after flirting with another disaster

DENVER — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates held big leads in the first two games of their series against the Colorado Rockies only to lose both.

After Spencer Horwitz’s second home run of the game gave the Pirates a seven-run lead on Sunday, the Rockies hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, but Pittsburgh held on this time 9-5 to salvage the series at Coors Field.

Nick Gonzales plated the first run of the game with an infield single in the top of the first. Later in the inning, Tommy Pham put the Pirates (48-64) ahead 3-0 with a 446-foot two-run homer to center.

In the second inning, Spencer Horwitz extended the lead to 5-0 with a two-run homer, his first of two on the game. Horwitz belted a three-run home run with two outs in the sixth to put Pittsburgh ahead 8-1.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller held the Rockies (30-81) to one run through five innings before Mickey Moniak (two-run), Hunter Goodman and Jordan Beck hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the bottom of the sixth.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group