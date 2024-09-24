Spigolo coffee shop now open in Edgewood

In July, Jessica George and Ben Blackmore were set to open Spigolo, a coffee shop in Edgewood. Then a car drove through its wall.

“It was not on my bingo card of things that would happen trying to open a business and we were just a few weeks out from when we thought we were going to open,” George said. “In the moment it was really really bad, but our landlord has been pretty great and we all just kind of jumped into fixing it.”

Two months and three days later, the shop, which is located at 101 Edgewood Ave, opened its doors, serving Redhawk Coffee, teas and food. The duo, who are engaged, settled on the space because it was near their home. George said that the community’s response to the opening “has been incredible.”

