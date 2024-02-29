Spirit Airlines adds direct flight from Pittsburgh to New York-LaGuardia

PITTSBURGH — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to New York-LaGuardia this spring.

The airline announced the flight will be launching daily starting on May 8, making it the seventh nonstop destination connecting to Pittsburgh International Airport.

Spirit Airlines said the flight is the only low-fare option connecting Pittsburgh International Airport and LaGuardia.

“We’re excited to grow our Pittsburgh service with the addition of a new, affordable way to get to the Big Apple this summer,” said Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines John Kirby. “The new route will make it easier for our Pittsburgh Guests to vacation in New York and connect family and friends between the two cities.”

To celebrate the new route, Spirit Airlines has a special offer to fly from Pittsburgh International Airport to LaGuardia starting as low as $89 one way.

