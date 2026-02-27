Spirit Airlines to exit bankruptcy with fewer flights, impact on Pittsburgh airports unclear

Spirit Airlines travelers may be getting a bit more certainty in the coming months over the airline’s future, with word it plans to exit its second bankruptcy in two years later in 2026.

Spirit announced it had reached a deal with its creditors to settle its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which will mean fewer airplanes and fewer flights than it has currently. Spirit is already down double digits on flights compared to this time last year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

“This agreement in principle is the result of months of hard work and allows Spirit to move toward completing its transformation,” said Spirit Airlines President and CEO Dave Davis in a statement. “Spirit will emerge a stronger, leaner competitor that is positioned to profitabily deliver the value American consumers expect at a price they want to pay.”

